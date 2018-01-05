>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
How to wear under the sea style
How to wear under the sea style


How to wear: under the sea style

Iridescence is key if you want to wear under the sea style. Look for shimmery fabrics, sequins and flowing frocks. 

If that's a bit full on for your taste, then accessories are the best way to channel this look. Sea-inspired purses, pearls and natural stone jewellery are all perfect.

Finish your look with ocean-inspired nails. The brighter the better.

Where to buy:

1. Gold cracked domed ring, £10 The Jewellery Room
2. Bronze Metal bag £45 Topshop
3. Topshop Mermaid Slip, £85 Topshop
4. Kate Benjamin Pearl Layered Necklace, £48 Acessories Direct
5. Gold Shell Box Bag £45 Topshop
6. LOVE Teal Metallic Pleated Dress, £21 In Love With Fashion
7. Aqua Blue, Pink Iridescent, Emerald Green, £2.99 Barry M

17/02/2012
Spring - Summer
