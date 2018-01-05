In this article









































How to wear under the sea style

How to wear: under the sea style Iridescence is key if you want to wear under the sea style. Look for shimmery fabrics, sequins and flowing frocks.



If that's a bit full on for your taste, then accessories are the best way to channel this look. Sea-inspired purses, pearls and natural stone jewellery are all perfect.



Finish your look with ocean-inspired nails. The brighter the better. Where to buy: 1. Gold cracked domed ring, £10

2. Bronze Metal bag £45 Topshop

3. Topshop Mermaid Slip, £85 Topshop

4. Kate Benjamin Pearl Layered Necklace, £48 Acessories Direct

5. Gold Shell Box Bag £45 Topshop

6. LOVE Teal Metallic Pleated Dress, £21 In Love With Fashion

7. Aqua Blue, Pink Iridescent, Emerald Green, £2.99



Iridescence is key if you want to wear under the sea style. Look for shimmery fabrics, sequins and flowing frocks.If that's a bit full on for your taste, then accessories are the best way to channel this look. Sea-inspired purses, pearls and natural stone jewellery are all perfect.Finish your look with ocean-inspired nails. The brighter the better.1. Gold cracked domed ring, £10 The Jewellery Room 2. Bronze Metal bag £453. Topshop Mermaid Slip, £854. Kate Benjamin Pearl Layered Necklace, £485. Gold Shell Box Bag £456. LOVE Teal Metallic Pleated Dress, £217. Aqua Blue, Pink Iridescent, Emerald Green, £2.99 Barry M