How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
How to wear under the sea style
How to wear: under the sea styleIridescence is key if you want to wear under the sea style. Look for shimmery fabrics, sequins and flowing frocks.
If that's a bit full on for your taste, then accessories are the best way to channel this look. Sea-inspired purses, pearls and natural stone jewellery are all perfect.
Finish your look with ocean-inspired nails. The brighter the better.
Where to buy:1. Gold cracked domed ring, £10 The Jewellery Room
2. Bronze Metal bag £45 Topshop
3. Topshop Mermaid Slip, £85 Topshop
4. Kate Benjamin Pearl Layered Necklace, £48 Acessories Direct
5. Gold Shell Box Bag £45 Topshop
6. LOVE Teal Metallic Pleated Dress, £21 In Love With Fashion
7. Aqua Blue, Pink Iridescent, Emerald Green, £2.99 Barry M
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
