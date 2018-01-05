In this article









































How to wear print and pattern

How to wear print and pattern Ever since Mary Katrantzou burst onto the scene with her amazing digital print dresses we've been hooked on the power of print.



The modern print is so much more than a simple image on fabric. Look for intricate designs imagined in beading or stitching and brave prints used in unusal ways.



Though print lends itself to simple silhouettes, it can work just as well on a frilled edge or a peplum. Experiement - this look is all about fun.



Where to buy:

1. HAWK Colour Block Wedges, £65

2. Vivienne Westwood Bamboo Snake Bag, £167 Urban Outfitters

3. Midi with Beading, £150 ASOS

4. Crop top multicolour n/a crop top, £TBC Miss Selfridge

5. Fair + true Green Printed Peplum top, £70

6. Nail Art Pen in Hustle, £6.50 Topshop



