Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
How to wear print and pattern
Ever since Mary Katrantzou burst onto the scene with her amazing digital print dresses we've been hooked on the power of print.

The modern print is so much more than a simple image on fabric. Look for intricate designs imagined in beading or stitching and brave prints used in unusal ways.

Though print lends itself to simple silhouettes, it can work just as well on a frilled edge or a peplum. Experiement - this look is all about fun.

Where to buy:
1. HAWK Colour Block Wedges, £65 ASOS
2. Vivienne Westwood Bamboo Snake Bag, £167 Urban Outfitters
3. Midi with Beading, £150 ASOS
4. Crop top multicolour n/a crop top, £TBC Miss Selfridge
5. Fair + true Green Printed Peplum top, £70 Fashion Conscience
6. Nail Art Pen in Hustle, £6.50 Topshop



17/02/2012
Spring - Summer
