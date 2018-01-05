|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
How to wear the flapper trend
How to wear: the fabulous flapper trendA sure fire way to get the Jazz age look is with your accessories. Look for Deco style patterns and curves.
Scalloping is a must for the flapper look and it's so flattering to wear. Choose beading on the bottom of dresses and tops to lend that trademark weight to the fabric and give you a gorgeous silhouette.
Just remember, beautiful beads, deco shapes and feminine hues and you'll be roaring.
Where to buy:
1. Lauren Cream Scallop Detail Top, £40 Little Mistress
2. Dior Adelaide shades, £196.80 Shade Station
3. Cream embroidered cotton cami cropped top, £25 Topshop
4. Black Fabric Earrings, £7.50 The Jewellery Room
5. Gold curved Collar Necklace, £25 The Jewellery Room
6. Motif Dress by Annie Greenabelle, £50 Topshop
7. Tortoise Shell Frame Clutch, £32 ASOS
8. White Chunky Seedbag Bangle, £12.50 The Jewellery Room
9. Deco Disc Studs, £6.50 The Jewellery Room
10. Lace and Black Patent Pumps, £28 Topshop
11. Gold Spike Headband, £7.50 The Jewellery Room
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
