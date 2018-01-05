|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
How to wear pastels
How to wear: pretty in pastelsWe've always been slaves to our sweet tooth, but you've got to be careful not to over do it and come out of the house looking like an overgrown cupcake.
Combine different pastel shades and know your limits! Throw a few cream or grey items into the mix to tone down the overall effect.
Where to buy:
1. Light pink lace skater dress £35 River Island
2. Pastel Snake Print Clutch Bag £12.99 New Look
3. Pink Top, £30 Dorothy Perkins
4. Mood Bangle, £12 Jon Richard
5. MOTO High Waisted Jamie Jeans £40.00 Topshop
6. Knitted 'O' Motif Jumper, £36.00 Topshop
7. Fade out shorts £ 30.00 Miss Selfridge
8. Shopper with clasp frame, £69.99 Zara
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
