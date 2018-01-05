>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
How to wear lemon yellow
Pulling off yellow isn't easy but added to an outfit in a token gesture it can breathe life into your look. Having said that, the more you wear, the better you'll look. Honestly, more is more with yellow.

This colour is especially brilliant on black, asian or tanned skin. Lighter lemons should be avoided by very pale English roses and blondes.

If you really can't face it head-to-toe, add yellow accessories to neutrals but not to black - bumble bee chic is yet to make it's fashion return.

Where to buy:
1. Ombre Dress, £47 River Island
2. Thomas Sabo Yellow watch, £169 Thomas Sabo
3. J shoes Yellow wedges, £85 J Shoes
4. Solid and Sheer Pencil, £25 ASOS 
5. Bourne Slingback Heels , £157 Bourne
6. Yellow Chinos, £11 Primark

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
