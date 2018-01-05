>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
In this article

How to wear naughty neons


An injection of neon is a must this season. Again you don't have to go all out but if you don't, at least, wear something bright you'll be missing a trick this spring/summer.

We love puff-balls and structured bustiers for bringing the best out of neon but if you want to tone it down go for accessories and painted nails.

How to wear:
1. Influence Mesh Insert Dress, £22.99 New Look
2. Ring, £3.99 H&M
3. Blazer, £29.99 H&M
4. Neon Nail Polish, Neon Yellow, Violet, Red, £9 American Apparel
5. Colour Blocked Bustier Bikini, £35 Urban Oufitters
6. Neopreen Sheer and Solid Mini, £30 ASOS
7. Lazer cut clutch bag, £25 ASOS
8. Pink satin open toe heels £TBC Dorothy Perkins

17/02/2012
