Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
21st Century Florals
21st Century Florals


How to wear 21st century florals

We loved last years countryside florals but this year's twist is a more bold and brash approach to flora and fauna.

Look for large, almost 80s style, prints on everything from leggings to scarves. Wear clashing styles together for the ultimate look.

If you prefer not to go all out (and we don't blame you) then add a dash of modern 21st century floral pattern to your footwear.

Where to buy:
1. Floral shirt, £45 ASOS 
2. Floral jacket, £TBC ASOS
3. Fraas Pom Pom floral scarf, £25 Accessories Direct
4. Floral print midi skirt, £18 River Island
5. Urban Bliss floral legging, £12.99 New Look
6. Viper Platfrom Sandals, £50 ASOS

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
