How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
21st Century Florals
How to wear 21st century floralsWe loved last years countryside florals but this year's twist is a more bold and brash approach to flora and fauna.
Look for large, almost 80s style, prints on everything from leggings to scarves. Wear clashing styles together for the ultimate look.
If you prefer not to go all out (and we don't blame you) then add a dash of modern 21st century floral pattern to your footwear.
Where to buy:
1. Floral shirt, £45 ASOS
2. Floral jacket, £TBC ASOS
3. Fraas Pom Pom floral scarf, £25 Accessories Direct
4. Floral print midi skirt, £18 River Island
5. Urban Bliss floral legging, £12.99 New Look
6. Viper Platfrom Sandals, £50 ASOS
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
