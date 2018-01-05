In this article









































21st Century Florals

How to wear 21st century florals We loved last years countryside florals but this year's twist is a more bold and brash approach to flora and fauna.



Look for large, almost 80s style, prints on everything from leggings to scarves. Wear clashing styles together for the ultimate look.



If you prefer not to go all out (and we don't blame you) then add a dash of modern 21st century floral pattern to your footwear.



Where to buy:

1. Floral shirt, £45

2. Floral jacket, £TBC

3. Fraas Pom Pom floral

4. Floral print midi skirt, £18

5. Urban Bliss floral legging, £12.99

6. Viper Platfrom Sandals, £50



