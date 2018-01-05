|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
How to wear spring/summer trends
White outWhereas black is the fail safe winter colour, in warmer months we turn to white for our "easy" option. Thankfully, the designers followed our lead for this season.
You only had to watch Temperley, Chloe or Elie Saab to see that spring/summer was having a bit of a white-wash.
Whether power-tailored two piece suits or Louis Vuitton and Chanel's Parisian butter-wouldn't melt look white triumphed.
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
