>
>
>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
How to wear spring/summer trends
In this article

How to wear spring/summer trends


White out

Whereas black is the fail safe winter colour, in warmer months we turn to white for our "easy" option. Thankfully, the designers followed our lead for this season.

You only had to watch Temperley, Chloe or Elie Saab to see that spring/summer was having a bit of a white-wash.

Whether power-tailored two piece suits or Louis Vuitton and Chanel's Parisian butter-wouldn't melt look white triumphed.

©Pixel Formula

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         