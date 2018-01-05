|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
|
|
In this article
How to wear white
How to wear whiteWe think of it as "easy" but white isn't actually that simple to carry off and done wrong can look tacky.
Choose a simple shirt-inspired tops and dresses and team with neons, florals and other brights to bring it to life.
Another micro-trend was the mid-driff, so get some abdominal exercises under your belt and get your belly out this summer!
Where to buy:
1. Tuxedo Jacket, £381 Narciss - 185 Westbourne Grove - 0207 998 1713
2. Frosted Spike Ring Price, £7.50 Topshop
3. Crochet Sleeveless Shirtdress, £50 Topshop
4. White Nylon Cropped Butterfly Top, £35 Miss Selfridge
5. White Ankle Cuff Sandals, £50 River Island
6. Quilted Lock Across Body Bag, £15 ASOS
|
|
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
|
Article Plan How to wear spring / summer trends 2012 ▼
|