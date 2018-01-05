In this article









































How to wear white

How to wear white We think of it as "easy" but white isn't actually that simple to carry off and done wrong can look tacky.



Choose a simple shirt-inspired tops and dresses and team with neons, florals and other brights to bring it to life.



Another micro-



Where to buy:

1. Tuxedo Jacket, £381 Narciss - 185 Westbourne Grove - 0207 998 1713

2. Frosted Spike Ring Price, £7.50

3. Crochet Sleeveless Shirtdress, £50

4. White Nylon Cropped Butterfly Top, £35 Miss Selfridge

5. White Ankle Cuff Sandals, £50

6. Quilted Lock Across Body Bag, £15 ASOS



