Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
How to wear white
We think of it as "easy" but white isn't actually that simple to carry off and done wrong can look tacky.

Choose a simple shirt-inspired tops and dresses and team with neons, florals and other brights to bring it to life.

Another micro-trend was the mid-driff, so get some abdominal exercises under your belt and get your belly out this summer!

Where to buy:
1. Tuxedo Jacket, £381 Narciss - 185 Westbourne Grove - 0207 998 1713
2. Frosted Spike Ring Price, £7.50 Topshop
3. Crochet Sleeveless Shirtdress, £50 Topshop
4. White Nylon Cropped Butterfly Top, £35 Miss Selfridge
5. White Ankle Cuff Sandals, £50 River Island
6. Quilted Lock Across Body Bag, £15 ASOS

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
