How to wear metallics

How to wear metallics Metallics are easier to wear than you might think. They just take a bit of confidence.



Nothing could look hotter than a pair of skin tight gold jeans with some shiny dark accessories and a white boyfriend shirt - meow - but are your brave enough?



Don't just stick with gold, silver and bronze, this season coloured metallics are just as exciting. Take the leap with blue metallics - even if it's just on fingernails.



Where to buy

1. Blue leather metallic vest, £70

2. Gold Chain Necklace, £12.99

3. Nails In Hidden Treasure, £6 Topshop

4. Jumper, £9.99 H&M

5. Gold metallic skinny jeans, £35 Dorothy Perkins

6. Chunky panel wedge, £16

7. WATTAGE Silver Metallic Wedges, £75 Topshop



