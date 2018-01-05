>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
How to wear metallics
How to wear metallics


How to wear metallics

Metallics are easier to wear than you might think. They just take a bit of confidence.

Nothing could look hotter than a pair of skin tight gold jeans with some shiny dark accessories and a white boyfriend shirt - meow - but are your brave enough?

Don't just stick with gold, silver and bronze, this season coloured metallics are just as exciting. Take the leap with blue metallics - even if it's just on fingernails.

Where to buy
1. Blue leather metallic vest, £70 River Island
2. Gold Chain Necklace, £12.99 H&M
3. Nails In Hidden Treasure, £6 Topshop
4. Jumper, £9.99 H&M
5. Gold metallic skinny jeans, £35 Dorothy Perkins
6. Chunky panel wedge, £16 Primark
7. WATTAGE Silver Metallic Wedges, £75 Topshop

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
05/01/2018
