Essentials
Spring Summer Trends 2012: Five Trends To Try

Spring summer 2012 trend: Girly Glam

 

Spring summer 2012 trend: Girly Glam 

If you're a big girl deep down, then you'll be pleased to get your pretty on with the grown up girly that is making a big impression on us right now. 

Girly Glam
Girly Glam

From pastel shades to candy cane lace, pleated skirts and floral tea dresses, this trend for spring summer 2012 is all about the little girl grown up and gone glam. Think preppy, think pastels and think pretty. 

Things are about to get so feminine (sorry we couldn't help ourselves!)... 

Cookie cutter edging - edible © River Island
Cookie cutter edging - edible © River Island

This scalloped edged pale pink top will look great teamed with a pair of floral jeans or a pastel pencil skirt for a grown up silhouette. Scallop Edge Top, £25.00 available from River Island

Pretty in peach © New Look
Pretty in peach © New Look

We are suckers for a skater dress - they hide a multitude of sins while giving you  killer curves. This peach number is a winner - grown up glamour for less than twenty pounds. Peach Ponte dress, £19.99, available from New Look


 

Girly much? These slingbacks are so cute © River Island
Girly much? These slingbacks are so cute © River Island

A pair of grown up slingbacks will match your pastel drainpipes, your floaty maxi skirt and your lace shift dress. Slingbacks, £40.00 available from River Island.

Mint dream © River Island
Mint dream © River Island

This lace skater skirt is in the kind of mint green we haven't seen since our grandma redecorated her bathroom. But worn with some St. Tropez (not too much) some cute ankle socks and some strappy heels and you have yourself a girly outfit that's workwear friendly. Lace skirt, £16.00, available from River Island.

Summer sorted © New Look
Summer sorted © New Look

This girly glam look can't be done without a good blouse or two. We're loving New Look's sleeveless, high collared blouses which are perfect to team with your summer skirt of choice. Sleeveless blouse £16.99, available from New Look. 

Figure hugging © Topshop
Figure hugging © Topshop

This pencil skirt is a winner - with a metallic fleck and curve hugging contours, you'll easily conquer the girly glam trend. Just pair with towering heels, manicured nails and a sheer blouse to drive men mad. Pencil skirt, £32.00, available from Topshop.

Don't forget the detail! © Accessorize
Don't forget the detail! © Accessorize

Of course no look is complete with out some attention to detail. These earrings from Accessorize are just the ticket for the girly glam trend. Dainty does it. Earrings, £4.00, available from Accessorize




  
  

23/03/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
