Spring summer 2012 trend: Sporty Chic Spring summer 2012 trend: Sporty Chic Casual just got sporty - the dressed down look is bang on trend. Hurray we hear you cry.



That's right, making a style statement is as easy as donning your sportswear - but before you rush to put on your gym gear, here's what we're talking about - sporty chic casuals with plenty of colour and soft fabrics.

LA is where sporty chic was born baby © River Island Los Angeles tank top, £15.00, available from River Island. Los Angeles is where sporty chic all began, so pay homage to Californian casual with this cute print T from River Island. Casual Colour © River Island Coral jeans, £20.00, available from River Island.



These coral jeans are casually colourful and will look rad when teamed with a loose fitting T and some high-tops, utterly summery. Who said casual meant flats? © Asos ARK wedges, £85.00, available from ASOS. These wedge trainer shoes from ARK are a fashionista must for spring summer 2012, they're trying so hard not to try hard, that we can't help but want them. Whoever said casual meant flats? Cute satchel © Aldo Satchel bag, £36.00, available from Aldo.





Bag love alert. It's neon, it's bright and it's loud. We wanty. This will add a sports luxe edge to any outfit. Get yours from Aldo quick. Sporty little number © New Look Chiffon racer top, £14.99, available from New Look. A racer top like this is perfect for embracing a casual look - team with pretty much anything to dress it down - a mini, midi or maxi skirt will work well with this peachy little number. Sport luxe 'o' clock? © ASOS Silicone watch, £35.00, available from ASOS. Finish the look with a sports watch like this one from 'o' clock. We're loving the lurid colours perfect for adding an instant sports edge to your wrist.





