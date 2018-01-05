>
Spring Summer Trends 2012: Five Trends To Try

Spring summer 2012 trend: Multi-print

   

Spring summer 2012 trend: Multi-print 

If you like your style statements busy, then this spring summer 2012, is the season for you.
Multiple prints - Spring summer 2012 trend: Multi-print
Multiple prints

Multiple prints and patterns are filling up the shops, from Versace inspired chain prints to digital pixels to floral glory, there's a pattern for every mode... here's some of our favourites.
Graphic florals © Miss Selfridge
This playsuit is the outfit we want to be wearing most on our next night out - just add some fake tan, volumised hair and a wedge heel. Floral print playsuit, £37.00, available from Miss Selfridge

Cute chain print leggings © Topshop
You have to have the legs to pull these off but teamed with a denim shirt these will look real snazzy. Chain print leggings, £20.00, available from Topshop. 
Patterned dress © Dorothy Perkins
We adore the traditional print on this Coral Damask Print Dress from Dorothy Perkins. It's preppy, but not prissy, we're thinking, team with turquoise heels for some colour fun. Print dress, £39.50 available from Dorothy Perkins. 
 
Seasidey fun © River Island
This seahorse skirt is cute as can be - we love the topsy turvy print and the pastel colours too. With two trends in one, and only £10, this is a winner. Seahorse skirt, £10.00, available from River Island

Cute print © Lipsy
Digital print never really goes out of style. We're loving the bright hues and kalidescope print on this dress by Lipsy. Lipsy Amazon Print Dress, £50.00, available at Lipsy.


Love at first skirt © River Island
We're just ever so slightly infatuated with this gorgeous pencil skirt from River Island. It also comes with a matching blazer for power print with attitude. Jessie J would approve. Pencil skirt, £25.00, available from River Island.
 
Mary Katrantzou is queen of print © Topshop
We're still fussing over Mary Kantrantzou's collaboration with Topshop. The catwalk queen of pattern and print has created this floral Tee, which will be a long cherished fashion buy for any print aficionado. Mary Katrantzou T-shirt for Topshop, £50.00, available from Topshop.




  
 

23/03/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
Videos
