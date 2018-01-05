Spring summer 2012 trend: Multi-print Spring summer 2012 trend: Multi-print If you like your style statements busy, then this spring summer 2012, is the season for you.

Multiple prints

Multiple prints and patterns are filling up the shops, from Versace inspired chain prints to digital pixels to floral glory, there's a pattern for every mode... here's some of our favourites.

Graphic florals © Miss Selfridge Floral print playsuit, £37.00, available from Miss Selfridge.



This playsuit is the outfit we want to be wearing most on our next night out - just add some fake tan, volumised hair and a wedge heel. Cute chain print leggings © Topshop You have to have the legs to pull these off but teamed with a denim shirt these will look real snazzy. Chain print leggings, £20.00, available from Topshop.

Patterned dress © Dorothy Perkins Print dress, £39.50 available from Dorothy Perkins. We adore the traditional print on this Coral Damask Print Dress from Dorothy Perkins. It's preppy, but not prissy, we're thinking, team with turquoise heels for some colour fun. Seasidey fun © River Island Seahorse skirt, £10.00, available from River Island.



This seahorse skirt is cute as can be - we love the topsy turvy print and the pastel colours too. With two trends in one, and only £10, this is a winner. Cute print © Lipsy Lipsy Amazon Print Dress, £50.00, available at Lipsy.





Digital print never really goes out of style. We're loving the bright hues and kalidescope print on this dress by Lipsy. Love at first skirt © River Island Pencil skirt, £25.00, available from River Island. We're just ever so slightly infatuated with this gorgeous pencil skirt from River Island. It also comes with a matching blazer for power print with attitude. Jessie J would approve. Mary Katrantzou is queen of print © Topshop Mary Katrantzou T-shirt for Topshop, £50.00, available from Topshop. We're still fussing over Mary Kantrantzou's collaboration with Topshop. The catwalk queen of pattern and print has created this floral Tee, which will be a long cherished fashion buy for any print aficionado.





