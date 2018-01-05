Spring summer 2012 trend: Colour blocking Spring summer 2012 trend: Colour blocking This spring/summer colour blocking is back - but the colours you can go crazy with have changed slightly.

Colour blocking trend

Whereas previously it was all about paintbox primaries, this season you can have fun with loud colours, from neon to pastel top - as long as the pigment is high, anything goes.



Colour blocking isn't for the faint of heart - this look means you'll have to indulge your inner attention seeker. If you're a shade shy, then choose a key piece to reference the trend or go top to toe colour for high voltage impact.



Blue baby doll © Therapy Colour block dress, £16.00 available from House of Fraser.



This blue baby doll dress by Therapy has perfected multi-tonal colour blocking with the aquamarine blue and navy combo. It'll look just as stunning on a summer's day at the park as it will worn to meetings with heels. Button up bra top © New Look Button up bra top, £9.99, available from New Look.



For those of you graced with a flat stomach to be proud of then this button up bra top can be your colour blocking bessie. While it won't work for the more generous of waist, if you can work the look, you'll definitely turn some heads. Suede platform shoes © Topshop Platform heels, £62.00 available from Topshop.

These platform heels are a keeper. Yes they may be yellow but they scream summer - and when worn with a perfectly polished pedi your feet will be the place to gaze. Amaze.

Victoria Beckham worthy © Dorothy Perkins

This Victoria Beckham style dress in indigo is a great season to season staple. Worn well with tights for colder days or bare legged with strappy heels for balmy climes, this is how to colour block the classic way. Peplum dress, £30.00, available from Dorothy Perkins.



Orange Pleated Blouse © Dorothy Perkins Pleated blouse, £29.50, available from Dorothy Perkins.





This pleated blouse from Dorothy Perkins has a cute detail on the bust and button up sleeves, making it the perfect burst of brightness to team with black skinny jeans and major wedges.





This pleated blouse from Dorothy Perkins has a cute detail on the bust and button up sleeves, making it the perfect burst of brightness to team with black skinny jeans and major wedges. Subtle colour play © Aldo Colour block handbag, £45.00 available from Aldo.





If going bold with brights is too much then you can ease yourself into the trend with this cream shoulder bag from Aldo. We're loving the contrast between the turquoise and burnt orange. Bright tips © Nails Inc Nails Inc in Porchester Place (orange) and Carnaby Street (yellow) are our faves, £11.00, available from House of Fraser.



Some might say it's the coward's way, but painting your talons a loud shade of canary yellow or tropical orange, can be the best way to get on trend without going completely revamping your signature style. Add a flash of colour to any outfit © Dorothy Perkins

Add a flash of colour to any outfit © Dorothy Perkins

Add a flash of colour to any outfit with this gorgeous green belt which will look utterly fab when circling a cardigan, cinching a dress, or worn over your summer trench. Green belt, £5.00 available from Dorothy Perkins.






