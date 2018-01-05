Spring Summer Trends 2012: Five Trends To Try

>
Spring summer 2012 trend: Grungy

The nineties might not seem that long ago, but it's far enough back for it to be reinvented on the runway. 
The latest decade to inspire retro dressing is the nineties, where chequered shirts and tartan, clompy shoes, middle partings and middriffs ruled carefree, teamed with sexy lashings of kohl - very heroine chic.

To embrace the rock and roll look of the nineties you'll have to invest in stone washed denim, some tartan pieces and maxi skirts worn with boots. There's also the essential waist flashing attire to be purchased - here's our high street pick. 

No nineties look is complete with out some stone washed denim and this sleeveless jacket from Firetrap has rock 'n' roll all over it, £59.99, available from New Look

 
If you're going to go grunge then get yourself a check shirt - with or without sleeves. Red is always a failsafe when it comes to checkered - punktastic. Check shirt, £26.00, available from Topshop.
 
These shorts will definitely get you feeling all nineties, especially when teamed with some cool boots and some scruffy tights - ladders essential. We're smitten with the waist cinching capabilities of this pair from Whistles, now only £95.00 available from John Lewis.

For a summer grungy look you'll need some boots that are heat proof. This cutaway cream pair is perfect - but will need to be worn in a bit before it can be classified as 'grunge.' Only £65.00, available from ASOS.

This sexy studded bag has got our hearts racing - referencing the grunge penchant for body piercing without punching out holes in strange places. A rock chic must at £49.00 from Dorothy Perkins

A pair of tights is a must with any mini leather or denim skirt you have going on, and we can't help but love Henry Holland's literal take on the laddered tight. Tres fun. We like. Henry Holland tights, £8.74, available from Tights Please




  
  

23/03/2012
