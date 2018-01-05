Spring Summer Trends 2012: Five Trends To Try Spring summer 2012 trend: Grungy The nineties might not seem that long ago, but it's far enough back for it to be reinvented on the runway.

Get your grunge on

The latest decade to inspire retro dressing is the nineties, where chequered shirts and tartan, clompy shoes, middle partings and middriffs ruled carefree, teamed with sexy lashings of kohl - very heroine chic.



To embrace the rock and roll look of the nineties you'll have to invest in stone washed denim, some tartan pieces and maxi skirts worn with boots. There's also the essential waist flashing attire to be purchased - here's our high street pick.



Firetrap Sleeveless jacket £59.99 © New Look £59.99, available from New Look.



No nineties look is complete with out some stone washed denim and this sleeveless jacket from Firetrap has rock 'n' roll all over it, Check shirt, £26.00 © Topshop Check shirt, £26.00, available from Topshop.

If you're going to go grunge then get yourself a check shirt - with or without sleeves. Red is always a failsafe when it comes to checkered - punktastic. These will get you some wolf Whistles © Whistles

from Whistles, now only £95.00 available from John Lewis.



These shorts will definitely get you feeling all nineties, especially when teamed with some cool boots and some scruffy tights - ladders essential. We're smitten with the waist cinching capabilities of this pair Buckle up © ASOS Only £65.00, available from ASOS.





For a summer grungy look you'll need some boots that are heat proof. This cutaway cream pair is perfect - but will need to be worn in a bit before it can be classified as 'grunge.' Stud muffin © Dorothy Perkins

A rock chic must at £49.00 from Dorothy Perkins.



This sexy studded bag has got our hearts racing - referencing the grunge penchant for body piercing without punching out holes in strange places. Laddered tights - literally © Tights Please Henry Holland tights, £8.74, available from Tights Please. A pair of tights is a must with any mini leather or denim skirt you have going on, and we can't help but love Henry Holland's literal take on the laddered tight. Tres fun. We like.





