Street style: Fashion Battle Looking for fashion inspiration? Point those peepers to the street!



The UK has seen an explosion of fashion experimentation on our streets over the past few years and right now Street Style is hot, we mean reeeeally hot.



So we've been out on the streets of London, papping and snapping to see just how stylish you really are. We've got to say it, you lot know your fashion - but which look from these lovely ladies has got your style pulse racing?

Look one: Fashion clash Giving us her best fashion pout, we're loving Jess's colorful combination of her Givenchy acid yellow shirt with metallic tights and Prada wedge peep toes. Combining a Topshop dressing gown shawl with a burst of brights and an on trend pencil skirt, this look is perfect for forward thinking fashionistas. Look two: Sports luxe



One trend that we cannot get enough of seeing you guys trying out is Sports Luxe and Clary is rocking it.



Teaming blue shade shoes from H&M (like what we did there) with super-tight lycra leggings from Stage Struck and little pop socks and casual gray Nike jumper creates a perfect laid back luxe look. We love how she's mixing it up with a splash of color, even a cheeky pair of berry lips...nice. Look three: Double denim



Denim on denim can go oh so horribly wrong but we are digging the double denim on our lovely Laura.



Showing that stealing your mum's wardrobe is always a great idea, Laura's shirt, top and necklace are all courtesy of mum. She keeps it pretty basic with a dark palette against the denim which keeps it looking simple and chic - doing a bit of DIY on these charity shop shorts really paid off! Street style .. London Fashion Week March 2012 April 2012



