Street Style: Fashion battle
It's that time of week where we hit the streets of London to see what fashionable treats you lovely ladies can offer us.
We've seen some color blocking, total print mania and a whole lot of style creativity, but which one of these trend lover's outfit get's your vote?
Look one: Colour block
Maria's little burst of color blocking has got us smiling, that pink Zara skirt is amazing. Spicing it up a bit with those super-cute leopard print loafers from is a genius idea. Combining prints with some color blocking earns her some serious style credentials.
Look two: Gorgeous green grunge
Going for all out green do takes some guts but we think Lily looks amazing.
Experimenting with your hair has never been more acceptable, just look at Katy Perry; Lily's mermaid locks are putting her right up there with the rest of the trend-setters.
Adding that 'rock band' tee, white wash jeans from American Apparel and bashed up Q boots makes her look every inch the grunge goddess. We like.
Look three: Printed Trousers
It can be a bit of a tricky trend to try but Valma is working those Zara leopard print trousers like a pro.
We like how she's kept it classy by teaming it with this black faux-fur jacket from H&M - what a find. Plus a little Louis can never be a bad thing...
Street style ...
Maria Bell
20/04/2012
