Street Style: Fashion Battle It comes to Friday and things start to get feisty in the office - about fashion that is.



This week we see some amazing new style addicts take the stage in the Sofeminine Street Style Battle and my do they put up a good fight.



But which of these lovely ladies' look gets your vote?

Look One: Liquorice trousers Firstly, how cute is she? The nineties style liquorice trousers are a hard look to pull off but we think that Paris does it brilliantly.

She keeps it simple with a monochrome palette chosing to jazz it up with a bit of incredible jewelry. Flatforms have divided the office but there's no denying that these Underground shoesies are making a statement.

Look Two: Socks and sandals



Whichever way you're siding we love those shoes, from New Look no less! Plus that platinum blonde pixie crop is beautiful!

Look Three: Diva dressing Firstly there's a big thumbs up for the top-knot, there is one impressive hairstyle

These Jeffery Campbell style shoes from Urban Outfitters paired with the stunning Henry Holland dress and cute cropped jean jacket is making our hearts flutter but what do you lot think?

Street style ... London Fashion Week March 2012 April 2012



Which look gets your vote? Look One: Liquorice trousers Look Two: Socks and sandals Look Three: Diva dressing

