|
Street Style: Fashion Battle
|
Street Style: Fashion BattleIn the mood for a bit of full on fashion rivalry? Then we need to take this outside...
So this week we've been stalking some super-stylish street walkers with some serious fashion credentials. Printed trousers, splashes of vintage, luxe leather and loads of fashittude.
But which of these outfits deserves to win your vote?
Look One: Loving Leather
There's always a little bit of room for leather in our wardrobes and it looks like Fredericka lusts after that luxe look too.
Her pleated skirt from H&M is gorgeous and paired with the rest of her back-to-black outfit it adds a touch of simple sophistication.
Look Two: Tropical Trousers
We know it's a cliché but a pair of tropical tailored trousers really are this season's 'must-have' item. But after parting with your cash it can be quite tricky knowing how to wear your new prints.
Take a tip from Natalie and keep it simple, we're particularly liking those loafers from Aldo and her baby blue nails!
Look Three: Casual Chic
High-drama hosiery is a big trend right now and Nicole's cute white tights really make this outfit pop. Oversized jumper and knitwear aplenty! You can't help but like this laid-back look.
Street style ...
|
Maria Bell
04/05/2012
|
Article Plan Street Style: Fashion Battle
|