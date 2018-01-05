>
Spring - Summer

Street Style: Fashion Battle

Street Style: Fashion Battle 

We love a good fash-bash round here and right now these sofeministas are up for a full-on style war. Three very different looks and all oh-so-chic but which of these London ladies gets your vote this round?

Ding ding!

Look One: Country Cool

In this urban jungle we adore a bit of country cool.

It might have been a bit overdone these days but we don't care, a quilted Barbour is amaze. Plus the neutral palette and casual khaki compliments Fiona's hair and really makes her complexion glow - an all-round win.

Look Two: Fashion frenzy

There's a lot to be said for battered denim and crazy patterns (just look at Rihanna right now) - Ane is showing us how it's done.

We love those neon leggings, customised badges and chunky beanie. We heart her.

Look Three: Fur Fabulous 

A bit faux fur goes down a treat with us. Loren is rocking it in this massive coat and Converse combo. And the topknot and frames make her look even more fabulous. You dig?

 

Which look gets your vote?
Look One: Country Cool
Look Two: Fashion Frenzy
Look Three: Fur Fabulous

  

11/05/2012
