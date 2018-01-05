|
Street Style: Fashion Battle
Street Style: Fashion BattleWe love a good fash-bash round here and right now these sofeministas are up for a full-on style war. Three very different looks and all oh-so-chic but which of these London ladies gets your vote this round?
Look One: Country Cool
In this urban jungle we adore a bit of country cool.
It might have been a bit overdone these days but we don't care, a quilted Barbour is amaze. Plus the neutral palette and casual khaki compliments Fiona's hair and really makes her complexion glow - an all-round win.
Look Two: Fashion frenzy
There's a lot to be said for battered denim and crazy patterns (just look at Rihanna right now) - Ane is showing us how it's done.
We love those neon leggings, customised badges and chunky beanie. We heart her.
Look Three: Fur Fabulous
A bit faux fur goes down a treat with us. Loren is rocking it in this massive coat and Converse combo. And the topknot and frames make her look even more fabulous. You dig?
Maria Bell
11/05/2012
