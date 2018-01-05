Street Style: Fashion Battle We love a good fash-bash round here and right now these sofeministas are up for a full-on style war. Three very different looks and all oh-so-chic but which of these London ladies gets your vote this round?



Ding ding!

Look One: Country Cool



It might have been a bit overdone these days but we don't care, a quilted Barbour is amaze. Plus the neutral palette and casual khaki compliments Fiona's hair and really makes her complexion glow - an all-round win.

Look Two: Fashion frenzy Rihanna right now) - Ane is showing us how it's done.



We love those neon leggings, customised badges and chunky beanie. We heart her.

Look Three: Fur Fabulous coat and Converse combo. And the topknot and frames make her look even more fabulous. You dig?

Street style ... London Fashion Week April 2012 May 2012



Which look gets your vote? Look One: Country Cool Look Two: Fashion Frenzy Look Three: Fur Fabulous

