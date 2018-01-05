|
Street Style: Fashion Battle
Street Style: Fashion BattleEver walked past that gorgeously groomed girl in the street and though, wow she's got some style? Well now's the time to tell her!
We've been perv-aying the streets of London, stalking out some of the UK's most stylish fashionettes. Now it's time to show your support by voting for your favourite soFeminine style success.
Power to the people!
Look One: Fab Florals
Elizabeth's style CV is looking mighty strong.
That dip-dye, those to-die-for shades, the über-cute floral blouse and trench are ticking every trend box right about now. Plus is that a cheeky coral manicure we spy? Love.
Look Two: Vintage Cool
First off we have to say that we'd prefer it if it was fake, but that fur is a street style head turner. Sheer skirts are massive this season and hat's off to Tamara for this floaty find - vintage cool at it's best!
Look Three: Good Jeans
Little dress and jean jacket - always a winner.
We can't get enough of our denim at the moment and Lara's outfit is really inspiring us for some summer sun, just whip off those tights and add wellies for instant festival chic!
Street style ...
Maria Bell
18/05/2012
