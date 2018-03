Street Style: Fashion Battle

We like to make love not war - but there's nothing wrong with a little fashion competition.



With the sun shining this week the style rivalry on the streets is heating up - but whose summer wardrobe gets your vote?



Look One: Short and Skimpy



Aminata knows that when the heat is on that showing some skin is nothing to fear. She gets it just right with a slouchy Topshop jumper and tiny shorts. But the best part of her look is the finishing touches.



With a vintage handbag, quintessentially British brogues and a bowler hat Aminata's style is oh-so London, no wonder it's a fashion capital.

Look Two: Fabulously Floaty

Tessa's got a talent for keeping it simple but effective. Her floaty skirt from Forever 21 is teamed with a plain white tee, vintage belt and a single bangle. There's no need to try too hard to get street style snapped.



We are loving her side swept hair and plait - the perfect 'do for balmy days.

Look Three: Monochrome Magic





Extra style points go to her for rocking the button up shirt - her former teachers would be so proud. So smart and so chic. Steph's polka dot pencil is high on our wish list - and the good news is it's from H&M . Happy days. Her monochrome style is finished with a slick of red lippy for a power pout to give a kick of colour.





Which fashionista gets your vote in the style stakes? Look 1: Short and skimpy Look 2: Fabulously floaty Look 3: Monochrome magic