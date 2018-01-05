Street style: Fashion Battle June With the sun out in full force, you girls are looking hot hot hot on the streets of London.



We spotted lots of wacky colour combos, sizzling hotpants and retro shades in our street style this week - but which fashionista's summer get-up gets your vote?



Look One: Tropical Trend



hair to match! This girl knows how to work a colour scheme, bringing the same tones right down to her fab colour block sandals and even into her pedicure.



We're incredibly impressed that she made this beautiful flowing maxi herself. Maybe you can sew one for us too, Chantell?



Look Two: Cut-out Cutie



Shanina channels Rihanna at her most adorable in this sweet cut-out dress from ASOS that shows just the right amount of skin. Maybe RiRi could take some tips from our fashion battle star with all that nipple flashing of late? Demure is more.



Mid-heel sandals,cobalt blue nails and an oversized vintage bag make for a finished look that's as cute as a button - and oh-so wearable.



Shanina's gold detail Chloé sunglasses are among our favourites and add a touch of high fashion glam to this high street ensemble.



Look Three: Flower Power



Nengi's hippie sunflower headband caught our attention immediately, and she totally rocks this season's must-have colour: sunshine yellow.



This London girl gets top marks for attention to detail. Her eclectic mix of beaded bracelets is perfectly balanced and she shows she's high street savvy by picking out her



Great news for street stylers everywhere!

Which summer look tops your style barometer? Look 1: Tropical trend Look 2: Cut-out cutie Look 3: Flower power

