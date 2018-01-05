>
Spring - Summer

Street Style: Fashion Battle

Street Style: Vintage Fashion Battle 

Loads of you are pulling off retro outfits in style, but which of our fashion battle contenders from our June Street Style has the best vintage look?  Vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page.

Look One: Small-town sweetie


Adorable Hannah from Biggleswade brings a touch of country chic to the big city with her vintage floral dress.

The big white collar is frilly not frumpy and she livens up the dark print with a lime green bolero she made herself.

But this girl's not stuck in the past - her black creepers and oversized sunnies add a modern twist. Nice work!

Look Two: Land girl lovely 




Scarlett's get-up is an authentic blast from the past; everything she's wearing is vintage, apart from her Office shoes.  

She proves that demure can be more, with a 40's land girl look. Those pin curls and classic red lippie finish off her vintage style perfectly. Top marks.

Look Three: Modern classic



 
Edinburgh girl Nicola goes for the best of both worlds by creating a vintage inspired look using the high street.  

Her olive jodhpurs from American Apparel are in step with this year's high-waisted skinny trouser trend, but add a hint of retro cool.

She earns her high street stripes by coordinating accessories from Primark and H&M for a fab old-school-cool finish. We likey! 

 
Look One, Look Two or Look Three - which gets your vote?


Which vintage look gets your vote?
Look One: Small-town sweetie
Look Two: Land girl lovely
Look Three: Modern classic

  
Victoria Turk
02/07/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Latest… 05/01/2018
