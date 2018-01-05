- Street Style: Fashion Battle

Street Style: Vintage Fashion Battle Loads of you are pulling off retro outfits in style, but which of our fashion battle contenders from our June Street Style has the best vintage look? Vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page.



Look One: Small-town sweetie







The big white collar is frilly not frumpy and she livens up the dark print with a lime green bolero she made herself.



But this girl's not stuck in the past - her black creepers and oversized sunnies add a modern twist. Nice work!



Look Two: Land girl lovely





Scarlett's get-up is an authentic blast from the past; everything she's wearing is vintage, apart from her Office shoes.



She proves that demure can be more, with a 40's land girl look. Those pin curls and classic red lippie finish off her vintage style perfectly. Top marks.



Look Three: Modern classic



Edinburgh girl Nicola goes for the best of both worlds by creating a vintage inspired look using the high street.



Her olive jodhpurs from American Apparel are in step with this year's high-waisted skinny trouser trend, but add a hint of retro cool.



She earns her high street stripes by coordinating accessories from Primark and H&M for a fab old-school-cool finish. We likey!



