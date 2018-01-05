>
Essentials

Street Style: Fashion Battle

Street Style: Maxi Fashion Battle 

We're lovers, not fighters - except when it comes to fashion.

We found loads of you workin' the maxi skirt this week, but which of these gorgeous girls from our July Street Style gets your fashion nod of approval?

Vote for your favourite outfit at the bottom of the page and let the battle begin!

Look One: American Beauty


- Street Style: Fashion Battle

Rowena from London goes Americana with a cropped stars and stripes vest.

She colour-coordinates with a blue pleated maxi from Zara that skims her shins, showing off her cute schoolgirl socks and cut-out detail shoes. Its a mish-mash fashion clash here but we think she pulls it off. Nice work Rowena.

Look Two: Long n' Lovely 




Louise from London takes the maxi to new lengths by opting for a Topshop skirt that goes down to the floor.

She flashes a little flesh with a knotted vest to reveal her lovely flat tum, and brings her outfit together with laid-back flats and a patterned scarf.

Look Three: Layer Lover
Jess from Kent loves her long layers.

She pairs a forest green skirt from River Island with her mum's old black crop top and finishes with an oversized denim shirt with rolled up sleeves. Casual cool or what?

A funky pair of retro glasses and tassel detail flats complete her cool credentials. Loving that block fringe too!


 



Which maxi skirt look has max effect?
Look One: American Beauty
Look Two: Long n' Lovely
Look Three: Layer Lover

  
Victoria Turk
09/07/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

