Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

We all know what's going on in on the catwalks and in our favourite glossy mags, but it's time to see what's hot and what's not from the people that really matter - you guys!

The tables have turned and fashionistas have started to find places other than the catwalk to get inspired.

So we ran to the Streets to see what you lovely ladies have been wearing this winter, and we really were in for a treat.

There's been so much talk of spring/summer we wanted to know what's going on right here, right now! So Street style in London for January 2012 is all about splashes of colour, lots of luxe layering, textured patterns, statement watches and a bit of faux-fur. Love it.

So with a round of applause for all of our style seekers, here is Sofeminine's Street style winter warmers January 2012!

