Street Style winter warmers | January 2012



The tables have turned and fashionistas have started to find places other than the



So we ran to the Streets to see what you lovely ladies have been wearing this winter, and we really were in for a treat.



There's been so much talk of spring/summer we wanted to know what's going on right here, right now! So Street style in London for January 2012 is all about splashes of colour, lots of luxe layering, textured patterns, statement watches and a bit of faux-fur. Love it.



So with a round of applause for all of our style seekers, here is Sofeminine's Street style winter warmers January 2012!





