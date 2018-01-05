>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
 Photo 21/21 
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
In this article

Street Style winter warmers | January 2012


Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

If there's one thing we can learn about Anna, it's that she knows how to work accessories.

That gorgeous bracelet from Reiss has got us drooling, a little bit of jewellery certainly goes a long way.

Her oversized pearl necklace is a great way to add a bit of razzle to her look, and her red snood is a stylish way to keep snuggled up.

And don't think we didn't notice that killer engagement ring - woh Anna, nice work!

13/01/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         