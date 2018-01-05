In this article









































Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

That gorgeous bracelet from Reiss has got us drooling, a little bit of jewellery certainly goes a long way.



Her oversized pearl necklace is a great way to add a bit of razzle to her look, and her red snood is a stylish way to keep snuggled up.



And don't think we didn't notice that killer engagement ring - woh Anna, nice work!







