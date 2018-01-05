In this article









































Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

Sam's cross between country chic and cool urbanite caught our attention for all the right reasons.Her long leather jacket has got all the charm of a wax Barbour but its change in material gives it its city edge. Paired with some heeled chelsea boots for added cool.Sam's otherwise all black outfit is nicely brightened up with a tartan scarf from Longchamps - nothing wrong with a bit of tartan and definitely not if its Longchamps!And to give a further bit of oomph, that gorgeous Miu Miu bag. The detail on the bag is particularly eye-catching, we love it.