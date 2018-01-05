>
Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
  
Sam's cross between country chic and cool urbanite caught our attention for all the right reasons.

Her long leather jacket has got all the charm of a wax Barbour but its change in material gives it its city edge. Paired with some heeled chelsea boots for added cool.

Sam's otherwise all black outfit is nicely brightened up with a tartan scarf from Longchamps - nothing wrong with a bit of tartan and definitely not if its Longchamps!

And to give a further bit of oomph, that gorgeous Miu Miu bag. The detail on the bag is particularly eye-catching, we love it.

13/01/2012
Autumn - Winter
