Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

We love Zana's casually retro look.Her bag is absolutely divine and if going to Madrid to get it seems a little out of the way, it's a regular at any good charity shop.If you can't get yourself a fur-lined coat then take a leaf out of Zana's book and customize your jacket with a fur scarf or stole and get the look for half the price!Adding to her look, those lovely pixie boots (ASOS, £32,00) give that cheeky charm.And finally that watch - need we say more?