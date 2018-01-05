Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
We love Zana's casually retro look.
Her bag is absolutely divine and if going to Madrid to get it seems a little out of the way, it's a regular at any good charity shop.
If you can't get yourself a fur-lined coat
then take a leaf out of Zana's book and customize your jacket with a fur scarf
or stole and get the look
for half the price!
Adding to her look, those lovely pixie boots
(ASOS, £32,00) give that cheeky charm.
And finally that watch - need we say more?