Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

Autumn - Winter
We love Zana's casually retro look.

Her bag is absolutely divine and if going to Madrid to get it seems a little out of the way, it's a regular at any good charity shop.

If you can't get yourself a fur-lined coat then take a leaf out of Zana's book and customize your jacket with a fur scarf or stole and get the look for half the price!

Adding to her look, those lovely pixie boots (ASOS, £32,00) give that cheeky charm.

And finally that watch - need we say more?



13/01/2012
Autumn - Winter
