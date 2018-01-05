>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
  
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
In this article

Street Style winter warmers | January 2012


Copy Rebecca's look

A walking advert for why you should shop vintage, Rebecca shows you how it should be done with that quirky poncho.

Whilst championing the vintage, Rebecca is also waving the flag for Australia by accessorising purely with Australian brand Gorman.

And do we detect a little matchy matchy at the same time, we think so...

Colour co-ordination can be a great way to polish your look, but we like how Rebecca has mixed this up with an explosion of colour everywhere you look.

We think it really works Rebecca!

13/01/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         