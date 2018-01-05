Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Copy Rebecca's look
A walking advert for why you should shop vintage
, Rebecca shows you how it should be done with that quirky poncho.
Whilst championing the vintage
, Rebecca is also waving the flag for Australia by accessorising purely with Australian brand Gorman.
And do we detect a little matchy matchy at the same time, we think so...
Colour co-ordination can be a great way to polish your look, but we like how Rebecca has mixed this up with an explosion of colour everywhere you look.
We think it really works Rebecca!