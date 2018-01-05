Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

>
Autumn - Winter
Jazz has got that something about her style that once you look, you just can't stop.

We love her take on co-ordination.

That gorgeous Juicy Couture coat is the stuff that anyone would dream of. Paired with a hunter green bag from Toshop, retro-silk scarf and pinned with that beautiful Vivienne Westwood brooch her outfit gets a solid A*.

Plus that talon talent - wow.

The uber-rich purple nail varnish is the perfect addition to her already luxe look and at only £7 from No.7 it's worth every penny.



13/01/2012
Autumn - Winter
