Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Jazz has got that something about her style that once you look, you just can't stop.
We love her take on co-ordination.
That gorgeous Juicy Couture coat
is the stuff that anyone would dream of. Paired with a hunter green bag from Toshop, retro-silk scarf
and pinned with that beautiful Vivienne Westwood
brooch her outfit gets a solid A*.
Plus that talon talent - wow.
The uber-rich purple nail varnish
is the perfect addition to her already luxe look and at only £7 from No.7 it's worth every penny.