Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

Jazz has got that something about her style that once you look, you just can't stop.We love her take on co-ordination.That gorgeous Juicy Couture coat is the stuff that anyone would dream of. Paired with a hunter green bag from Toshop, retro-silk scarf and pinned with that beautiful Vivienne Westwood brooch her outfit gets a solid A*.Plus that talon talent - wow.The uber-rich purple nail varnish is the perfect addition to her already luxe look and at only £7 from No.7 it's worth every penny.