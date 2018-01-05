|
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012Temi's legwarmer- heels look is fantastic. Socks sometimes get a little overlooked and so Temi's pride-worthy pins have got our approval.
We also love Temi's lash-tastic look.
Party eyes in the day can sometimes look a little too TOWIE for our liking but Temi's simple make-up has got it just right!
Love it Temi!
Maria Bell
13/01/2012
