Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
In this article

Temi's legwarmer- heels look is fantastic. Socks sometimes get a little overlooked and so Temi's pride-worthy pins have got our approval.

We also love Temi's lash-tastic look.

Party eyes in the day can sometimes look a little too TOWIE for our liking but Temi's simple make-up has got it just right!

Love it Temi!

13/01/2012
