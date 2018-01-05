In this article









































Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

Street Style winter warmers | January 2012 Temi's legwarmer- heels look is fantastic. Socks sometimes get a little overlooked and so Temi's pride-worthy pins have got our approval.



We also love Temi's lash-tastic look.



Party eyes in the day can sometimes look a little too TOWIE for our liking but Temi's simple make-up has got it just right!



Love it Temi!



