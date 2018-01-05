>
Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
  
Gala's look is a brilliant combination of all our favourite styles. From a bit of fur to lashings of leather, this girl has got her fashion hat on.

Those faux leather leggings from Topshop should be a staple in any girl's wardrobe and her shoes are yet another example that the power of the Chelsea boot should not be ignored!

We're also loving her command of layering.

The combination of her Zara shearling jumper and thick toggle coat from The Kooples really pays off.

And a causal pair of Raybans - we likey.



13/01/2012
