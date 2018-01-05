Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Copy Gala's look
Gala's look is a brilliant combination of all our favourite styles. From a bit of fur to lashings of leather, this girl has got her fashion hat
on.
Those faux leather leggings from Topshop
should be a staple in any girl's wardrobe and her shoes are yet another example that the power of the Chelsea boot should not be ignored!
We're also loving her command of layering.
The combination of her Zara
shearling jumper and thick toggle coat
from The Kooples really pays off.
And a causal pair of Raybans - we likey.