Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Copy Rebecca's look
If there's one thing you cannot get away from right now it's a statement watch!
We've been eyeing up Rebecca's stunning Oversized Madison Chronograph Watch by Michael Kors
(£275.00 Michael Kors
) for awhile now and it hasn't lost its appeal. Simply beautiful.
Rocking the knee-highs and satchel, Rebecca's look is spot on. We are especially envious of her creative side, being able to design a great piece like that ring all by herself - girl has some talent!
Well done Rebecca.