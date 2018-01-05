>
Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
  
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
13/01/2012


If there's one thing you cannot get away from right now it's a statement watch!

We've been eyeing up Rebecca's stunning Oversized Madison Chronograph Watch by Michael Kors (£275.00 Michael Kors) for awhile now and it hasn't lost its appeal. Simply beautiful.

Rocking the knee-highs and satchel, Rebecca's look is spot on. We are especially envious of her creative side, being able to design a great piece like that ring all by herself - girl has some talent!

Well done Rebecca.



13/01/2012
