Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
  
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012


Tanya's style shows that black will always be the new black!

We're loving her edgy look, combining some kick-ass accessories with beautiful jewellery to give a winning style.

Her crosshatched chain detailed bag from Zara combined with those bad- -girl biker boots show that this girl has some attitude.

But paired with the extravagant looking jewels, mixing vintage with the high-street, Tanya's look is the perfect balance of good girl gone bad.





13/01/2012
