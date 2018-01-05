In this article









































Street Style winter warmers | January 2012

Tanya's style shows that black will always be the new black!We're loving her edgy look, combining some kick-ass accessories with beautiful jewellery to give a winning style.Her crosshatched chain detailed bag from Zara combined with those bad- -girl biker boots show that this girl has some attitude.But paired with the extravagant looking jewels, mixing vintage with the high-street, Tanya's look is the perfect balance of good girl gone bad.