>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
  
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
In this article

Street Style winter warmers | January 2012


Copy Alex's look

We absolutely love Alex's sense of style.

Anyone who would wear those Vivienne Westwood leggings is a girl after our own heart!

And with weird and wonderful patterns tipped to be hotter than hot this spring/summer season, there's all the more reason to get your hands on some.

The great thing about this outfit is her use of colour, and her bright orange jumper from Primarni of all places, has everything you need to brighten up the winter months.

Of course a foundational black ankle boot from (Clarks £79.00) is always a wardrobe must-have.

And another Michael Kors number - we are groaning in envy.



13/01/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         