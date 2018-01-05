|
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
|
|
In this article
Street Style winter warmers | January 2012
Copy Alex's lookWe absolutely love Alex's sense of style.
Anyone who would wear those Vivienne Westwood leggings is a girl after our own heart!
And with weird and wonderful patterns tipped to be hotter than hot this spring/summer season, there's all the more reason to get your hands on some.
The great thing about this outfit is her use of colour, and her bright orange jumper from Primarni of all places, has everything you need to brighten up the winter months.
Of course a foundational black ankle boot from (Clarks £79.00) is always a wardrobe must-have.
And another Michael Kors number - we are groaning in envy.
|
|
Maria Bell
13/01/2012
|
Article Plan Street Style winter warmers | January 2012 ▼
|