Ninja cool

The slimming powers of black are not to be underestimated. Black is the fail safe for everyone from sports virgins to pro's.



These supportive slim line Tees are perfect for running in the park and will make you look ninja cool.



The Reebok Easytone trainers will help with a DIY bum lift too. Result.





From left to right:



Sweaty Betty Run Perf Tee - £55.00

Available from www.sweatybetty.com



Ejecta Vest - £49.00

Available from www.sweatybetty.com



Reebok Easytone Reexperience trainers - £89.00

Available from www.littlewoods.com





