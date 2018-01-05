Slimming sportswear

>
>
>
Let's face it - if there's an easy fix for our lumps and bumps then we want to know about it.

Lytess have launched a range of slimming leggings which promise to slim down problem wobble areas like bums and thighs. Infused with caffeine and shea butter which are continuously released into your skin when they are worn.

A best seller in France Lytess say best results come after being worn for 8 hours a day for 6 days straight, with a one day break in between. By day 18 "significant results are expected" - that means losing up to 5cm from your hips.

What are you waiting for? Retail details below ladies...

Left:

Lytess Slimming Legging - £50.00
Available from www.figleaves.com
16/02/2011
