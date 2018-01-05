Glam wear

Working out can be glam. There's no rule against sparkling whilst you exercise,

and this pair of sexy leggings (which has sequins on the front and a plain back) will add some showy style to your next pilates class.



The cute loose Tee is perfect for energetic dance classes too. Go on - embrace glam gym gorgeousness!



Left:



Sequin Leggings - £10.00

Available from www.pineapple.uk.com



Je suis danceuse tee - £7.00

Available from www.pineapple.uk.com



Rock chic ponies - set of 3 - £5.00

Available from www.accessorize.com