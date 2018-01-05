>
Working out can be glam. There's no rule against sparkling whilst you exercise,
and this pair of sexy leggings (which has sequins on the front and a plain back) will add some showy style to your next pilates class.

The cute loose Tee is perfect for energetic dance classes too. Go on - embrace glam gym gorgeousness!

Left:

Sequin Leggings - £10.00
Available from www.pineapple.uk.com 

Je suis danceuse tee - £7.00 
Available from www.pineapple.uk.com 

Rock chic ponies - set of 3 - £5.00
Available from www.accessorize.com


16/02/2011
