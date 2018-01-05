>
Essentials
Womens sportswear: Womens sportswear to get fit in
  
Retro chic
Retro chic


If you like your sportswear retro, there's plenty of choice. Why not bag up your gym kit in this leather Fred Perry shoulder bag? Or free your legs in these ergonomically placed flat seaming shorts which are designed for keen runners with great legs.


Converse Ox Tongue trainers - £37.00
Available from www.rubbersole.com

Nike Tempo Run shorts - £14.99
Available from www.jdsport.co.uk

Nike Indy sports bra -£15.99
Available from www.debenhams.com  

Fred Perry Shoulder Bag - £34.99
Available from www.jdsports.co.uk
