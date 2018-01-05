>
Spring - Summer

Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best

 
Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best summer dresses
Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best summer dresses

Summer dresses 

Nothing is going to work harder in your summer wardrobe than those staple summer dresses.

From the ultra feminine frills of Louis Vuitton, floral fever at Christopher Kane and the fash-packs obsession with summer colour, the catwalk dictates that this season is all about fun, flirt and a whole lot of eye popping colour.

To really show off those fashion credentials think statement skater dresses and mid-length hemlines with plenty of 1950's vamp and you've got your summer style sorted.

But with so many exciting trends to sink your teeth into this season it's easy to get overwhelmed, but don't worry we're here to help.

So check out our favourite summer dresses from our amazing high-street...have those credit cards at the ready for a well deserved fashion splurge!

13/04/2012
05/01/2018
