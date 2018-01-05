|
Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best
Fifties flirtMad Men mania continues to flourish in the fashion world with the fifties style revival.
Busty bombshells like Christina Hendricks have meant that embracing your curves has got an extra (deserved) boost.
Show them off in this fabulous fifties frock from H&M. Paired with some sexy heels, blushed lips and a suggestive smile, this little number is set to send temperatures soaring.
Fifties style dress
RRP: £34.99
Available from H&M
Maria Bell
13/04/2012
