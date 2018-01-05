|
Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best
Summer Dresses
Lace loveThe fashion gods have spoken, lace is here to stay.
And thank goodness, as we love a bit of lace - sheer and sexy, this frock from American Apparel is perfect for summer cool. Pair with converse, brogues or heels - it will work with them all!
China Lace Sleeveless Dress
RRP: £46.00
Available from American Apparel
Maria Bell
13/04/2012
