Spring - Summer
Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best
  
Summer Dresses
Lace love

The fashion gods have spoken, lace is here to stay.

And thank goodness, as we love a bit of lace - sheer and sexy, this frock from American Apparel is perfect for summer cool. Pair with converse, brogues or heels - it will work with them all!

China Lace Sleeveless Dress
RRP: £46.00
Available from American Apparel

13/04/2012
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
Holly Fulton catwalk video
