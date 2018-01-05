In this article

































Summer Dresses

Modern florals Be bold with florals this season with this attention grabbing shift from Aubin & Wills.



Although a bold pattern can be quite intimidating the midi length and simple shape of this dress will keep you looking the height of sophistication. We love it.



Stowell shift Dress

RRP: £150.00

Available from Aubin&Wills



Be bold with florals this season with this attention grabbing shift from Aubin & Wills.Although a bold pattern can be quite intimidating the midi length and simple shape of this dress will keep you looking the height of sophistication. We love it.