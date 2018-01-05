In this article

































Summer Dresses

It's denim darling We're not going to beat around the bush; this dress is a-amazing.



Summer denim is so on



Plus we can't help but feel like it has a bit of a



Firetrap at New Look Maria Denim Dress

RRP: £82.99

Available from New Look

We're not going to beat around the bush; this dress is a-amazing.Summer denim is so on trend and with a cute collar and dove details this dress has got a lot to make it stand out.Plus we can't help but feel like it has a bit of a Rihanna vibe to it...what more reason do you need?!