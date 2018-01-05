|
Summer dresses to fall for: Our pick of the best
Summer Dresses
It's denim darlingWe're not going to beat around the bush; this dress is a-amazing.
Summer denim is so on trend and with a cute collar and dove details this dress has got a lot to make it stand out.
Plus we can't help but feel like it has a bit of a Rihanna vibe to it...what more reason do you need?!
Firetrap at New Look Maria Denim Dress
RRP: £82.99
Available from New Look
Maria Bell
13/04/2012
