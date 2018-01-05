In this article







































Summer shoes: The perfect pair of summer shoes



Summer shoes: The best shoes for summer Knowing the British Isles there's always a chance that summer will never come, but just in case it does we've rounded up the cutest summer shoes, from flatforms to sandals to heels to get you all excited.



There are two camps of summer shoe shoppers - those that adore their strappy nature and those winter boot wearers who bemoan the season of pedicures and unsupported ankles.



Whichever side you're on, there's a summer shoe for you - and as always the high street is the best place to head.



Read on for the ultimate summer shoe styles to covet this summer.





