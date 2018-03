In this article







































Summer shoes: The perfect pair of summer shoes

Summer Shoes: Plastic Fantastic If texture turns you on then you'll go wild for these perspex and suede sandals - with their chunky heel and metallic buckle they're the



Raver Metallic Sandals

RRP: £55.00

Available from Topshop

If texture turns you on then you'll go wild for these perspex and suede sandals - with their chunky heel and metallic buckle they're the fashion forward choice this summer.