In this article







































Summer shoes: Tropical Tom

Summer shoes: Tropical Tom Tom's slip on Hawaian numbers have got us craving white sands, burning heat and the sound of cicadas. Choose these if the printed trouser is a step too far - and tone down the Tropicana



Slip on hawaiian canvas

RRP: £39.99

Available from Office



Tom's slip on Hawaian numbers have got us craving white sands, burning heat and the sound of cicadas. Choose these if the printed trouser is a step too far - and tone down the Tropicana trend