Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

Itching to see what's out there? Then check out our round up of summer shades. All that's needed now is some sunshine. One of the best things about summer fashion is the excuse to wear sunglasses the ENTIRE time without looking try hard.Celebs wouldn't be seen dead without them - there's nothing like a pair of statement shades to really up your wow factor. Designers like Miu Miu and Burberry have really pushed the boat out this season without their creations and luckily the highstreet has followed suite.Whether you want to add some edgy cool to your outfit, or show off your off-the-wall fashion credentials, or simply want a pair that goes with your face shape, sunnies are a pleasure to shop for.For those of you who like to keep your style on the demure scale of things there are plenty of vampish classics á la Audrey Hepburn to keep you looking every inch the glamazon and if your style is a touch more wild - there's a perfect pair of shades for you too (check out Irregular Choice for starters).Itching to see what's out there? Then check out our round up of summer shades. All that's needed now is some sunshine.

