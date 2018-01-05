>
>
>
Spring - Summer

Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

 
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for

One of the best things about summer fashion is the excuse to wear sunglasses the ENTIRE time without looking try hard.

Celebs wouldn't be seen dead without them - there's nothing like a pair of statement shades to really up your wow factor.

Designers like Miu Miu and Burberry have really pushed the boat out this season without their creations and luckily the highstreet has followed suite.

Whether you want to add some edgy cool to your outfit, or show off your off-the-wall fashion credentials, or simply want a pair that goes with your face shape, sunnies are a pleasure to shop for.

For those of you who like to keep your style on the demure scale of things there are plenty of vampish classics á la Audrey Hepburn to keep you looking every inch the glamazon and if your style is a touch more wild - there's a perfect pair of shades for you too (check out Irregular Choice for starters).

Itching to see what's out there? Then check out our round up of summer shades. All that's needed now is some sunshine.



20/04/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         