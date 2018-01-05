|
Sunglasses | Swoon worthy sunglasses to fall for
High-Impact
Wow, just wow. We can't srop looking at this hotness.
With a celeb following including the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga AM Eyewear is a brand to get up close and personal with.
These high-attitude shades are guaranteed to get you noticed for all the right reasons, and considering that celebrity following there's a significant lack of celebrity pricetag - get in.
AM Eyewear KARMI
RRP: £178.00
Available from Eye Respect
Maria Bell
20/04/2012
